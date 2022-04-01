Investors Research Corp Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000.

GNMA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,906. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

