Investors Research Corp Sells 120 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 84,007 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $7,236,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded down $7.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.72. 129,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.92. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $171.26. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.04.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -30.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

