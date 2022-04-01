Investors Research Corp Sells 3,150 Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.05% of Volt Information Sciences worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 25,647.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

VOLT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 145,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,140. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.15 million, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

Volt Information Sciences ( OTCMKTS:VOLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Volt Information Sciences had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

About Volt Information Sciences (Get Rating)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing, International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.