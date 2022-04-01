ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ION Geophysical stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,873. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.21. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

