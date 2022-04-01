ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
ION Geophysical stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,873. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.21. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.
ION Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.
