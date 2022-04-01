Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Cowen started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $24,845,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,508,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after acquiring an additional 460,699 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

