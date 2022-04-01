IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Insider Donald Closser Sells 4,304 Shares

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) insider Donald Closser sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $17,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Closser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Donald Closser sold 45,000 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $532,760.40.

NYSE:IRNT opened at $3.80 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRNT. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,050,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IronNet

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

