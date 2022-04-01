iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,300 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,953,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,721. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.17 and a 52 week high of $61.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGIB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

