iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 696,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,424,000 after acquiring an additional 404,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after acquiring an additional 761,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after acquiring an additional 272,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,638,000 after acquiring an additional 326,977 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.87. 564,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,349. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.73 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

