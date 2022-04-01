iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 361,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 453,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

IMTM stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

