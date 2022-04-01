iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,478 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.1% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. 4,158,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

