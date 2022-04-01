iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

EFV stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

