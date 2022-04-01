iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,793 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,623,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 90.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 127,734 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $28.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

