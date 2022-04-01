iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 89,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,621,026 shares.The stock last traded at $62.47 and had previously closed at $62.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,339.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 81,515 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

