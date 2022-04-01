iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.60 and last traded at $85.96. Approximately 16,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 31,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EUSA. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

