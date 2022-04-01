iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 190,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,751,956 shares.The stock last traded at $272.56 and had previously closed at $276.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

