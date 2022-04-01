iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,586,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,068,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.69. The stock had a trading volume of 203,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.69 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

