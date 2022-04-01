iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $451.69. 172,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $394.27 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $441.96 and its 200-day moving average is $453.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

