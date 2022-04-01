iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,324,885.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,012,000 after purchasing an additional 834,678 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,826,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 320,895 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,910,000 after buying an additional 160,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IJJ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.94. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.