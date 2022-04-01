iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.04 and last traded at C$22.04. 482,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 560,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.51.

