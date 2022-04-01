iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.11. 509,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,958,180. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

