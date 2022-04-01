Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Itafos (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$4.00.

Shares of CVE:IFOS opened at C$2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$558.58 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.77. Itafos has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.54.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

