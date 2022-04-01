Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Itafos (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$4.00.
Shares of CVE:IFOS opened at C$2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$558.58 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.77. Itafos has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.54.
Itafos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.