IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO Sells $285,459.44 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $285,459.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 18th, David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00.
  • On Monday, January 3rd, David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $259,273.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $16.83 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 709,143 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in IVERIC bio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,693 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $66,880,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 467,026 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

