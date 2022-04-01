IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.86.

ISEE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.06. 29,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,986. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.46. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $201,236.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $259,273.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,684 shares of company stock worth $1,471,951. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

