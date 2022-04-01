J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $151.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.69.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J.Jill will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 44,317 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth $831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 720.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

