J Samuel Crowley Sells 2,752 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

USM opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.64.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,010,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,852,000 after buying an additional 64,842 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 376,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 82,844 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

