Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.60 billion-$32.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.800 EPS.

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.31. 24,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jabil by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

