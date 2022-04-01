Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.48.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,065,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.