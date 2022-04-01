James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.66. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $107.17 and a twelve month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

