James Investment Research Inc. Invests $43,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,547 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 361,358 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $890,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 1,383,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

