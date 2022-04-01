James Investment Research Inc. Invests $43,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,547 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 361,358 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $890,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 1,383,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $28.28.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.