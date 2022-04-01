James Investment Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after acquiring an additional 152,554 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,761,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $48.94. 432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,947. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

