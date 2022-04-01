James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

BATS GVI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $108.53. 160,599 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.94.

