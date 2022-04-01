James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,595 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 19.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.05. The company had a trading volume of 130,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,703. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.34. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $95.75.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.84%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

