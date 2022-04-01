James Investment Research Inc. Sells 3,623 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 61,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SCHN. KeyCorp raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ SCHN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.94. 274,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

