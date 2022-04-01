James Investment Research Inc. Sells 7,475 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,954. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

