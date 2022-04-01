James Investment Research Inc. Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.44. 3,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,116. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $319.70 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.