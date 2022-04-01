James Latham (LON:LTHM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,242.14

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,242.14 ($16.27) and traded as low as GBX 1,181.80 ($15.48). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,225 ($16.05), with a volume of 4,662 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £244.40 million and a PE ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,226.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,242.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other James Latham news, insider Nick Latham bought 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,191.44 ($2,870.63). Also, insider Fabian French sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.72), for a total transaction of £89,568 ($117,327.74).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

