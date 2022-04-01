Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 40,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $183.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

