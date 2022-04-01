Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,173 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 161,324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 754,475 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

