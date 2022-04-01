Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.52 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.4% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

