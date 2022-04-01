Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.68 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,213 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 206,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 61,598 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,481 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $250.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

