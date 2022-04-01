Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 320,884 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 1,330.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,884 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IGT opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

