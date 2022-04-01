Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of JSML stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $71.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter.

