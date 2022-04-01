Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 6th

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of JSMD stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $70.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.80% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

