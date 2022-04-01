Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 3.8%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 95 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 81,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

