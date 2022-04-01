Jay Farner Acquires 13,100 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner acquired 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. 3,297,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,472. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 255.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 185,236 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

