Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,190 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.33. 3,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

