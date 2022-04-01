Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.41 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $155.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $74,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $71,557,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

