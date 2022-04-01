Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Vimeo in a research report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VMEO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.00. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

