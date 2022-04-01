Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $136.47 on Friday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $92.74 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

