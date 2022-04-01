Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a negative return on equity of 150.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.
NASDAQ JFIN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,530. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $153.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Jiayin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
